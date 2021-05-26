Texas set to adopt open-carry of guns, even as study shows violent crime goes up after such laws

The study findings fly in the face of claims of open-carry advocates, who argue that the Second Amendment is absolute and that a heavily armed citizenry will keep criminals in check.
“The important takeaway is that more guns seems to lead to more crime,” study author John Donohue of Stanford Law School told BuzzFeed News after the publication of his research. “So, it is probably wise to think in terms of appropriate controls, and it would be very unwise to push the 2nd Amendment too far."
Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, this week told the Washington Post that crime rates increased after the passage of open-carry laws in four of five states that he surveyed.
“It’s going to make the jobs of the officers on the street more difficult,” he said.A majority of Texas voters — 59%, to be exact — also oppose permitless carry, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll from last month.
