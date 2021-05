Former San Antonio police officer handed eight-year sentence for child pornography

click to enlarge San Antonio Police Department

Former San Antonio cop Sebastian Torres has received an eight-year federal prison sentence for distributing photos of children being sexually exploited, the Express-News reports Torres, 27, also will be under 15 years of federal supervision once he completes his prison sentence, according to the daily.The former officer was indicted in February 2020 on charges that he possessed and distributed child pornography.Torres was terminated by the San Antonio Police Department several weeks later, and the department later brought the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force to aid in its investigation, thereports.Torres was accused of using the Snapchat app to send images to an acquaintance that appeared to be children being sexually abused, according to the report. Additionally, he admitted during an interview with SAPD detectives that he'd taken part in group chats with children that might have been sexually abused or exploited, according to the paper.