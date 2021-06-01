San Antonio health officials hosting 20-plus pop-up vaccination clinics this week

click to enlarge
A health worker at a San Antonio vaccination site fills a syringe.
After San Antonio COVID-19 hospitalizations last week reached their lowest point
since June 2020, Metro Health is taking its free pop-up vaccination clinics to churches, schools, bars and anything in between.
Officials are also continuing to operate mass vaccination sites at the Alamodome, WellMed Cisneros Center and Wonderland of the Americas.
Here's this week's schedule of pop-up clinics:
Tuesday, June 1:
Union Park Apartments
4622 South Hackberry St.
9 a.m.-noon
Pfizer
Ephesus 7th day Adventist Church
4123 E. Houston St.
1-7 p.m.
Pfizer
First Church of Nazarene
10715 West Ave.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pfizer
New Life Christian Center (2nd dose only)
6610 W. U.S. Highway 90
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pfizer
Wednesday, June 2:
RAICES
802 Kentucky Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer
San Pedro Presbyterian
14900 San Pedro Ave.
5-8 p.m.
Pfizer
Second Baptist Church
3310 E. Commerce St.
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type to be announced
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Dr.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pfizer
Thursday, June 3:
Frank Garrett Center
1226 NW 18th St.
1-6 p.m.
Pfizer
House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Dr.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pfizer
Our Lady of the Lake University
411 SW 24th St.
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Friday, June 4:
Beethoven Maennerchor
422 Pereida St.
4-7 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Claude Black Community Center
2805 E. Commerce St.
10 a.m.-12pm
Pfizer
Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church
501 North St., Converse
1:30-9:30 p.m.
Pfizer
Alamo Area Resource Center
303 N Frio St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pfizer
Smurfit Kappa
10600 Fischer Road
7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Saturday, June 5:
Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar
501 E. Crockett St.
4-7 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Sul Ross Middle School
3630 Callaghan Road
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer
Victory Worship Center
102 Springvale Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pfizer
Midnight Swim
2403 N. St. Mary's St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Sunday, June 6:
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
618 S. Grimes St.
8-11 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Market Square
514 W. Commerce St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
Losoya Middle School Gym
1610 Martinez Losoya Road
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer
St. Bonaventure Church
1918 Palo Alto Road
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson
