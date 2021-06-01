Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

San Antonio health officials hosting 20-plus pop-up vaccination clinics this week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge A health worker at a San Antonio vaccination site fills a syringe. - COURTESY / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy / City of San Antonio
  • A health worker at a San Antonio vaccination site fills a syringe.
After San Antonio COVID-19 hospitalizations last week reached their lowest point since June 2020, Metro Health is taking its free pop-up vaccination clinics to churches, schools, bars and anything in between.

Officials are also continuing to operate mass vaccination sites at the Alamodome, WellMed Cisneros Center and Wonderland of the Americas.



Here's this week's schedule of pop-up clinics:

Tuesday, June 1:

Union Park Apartments
4622 South Hackberry St.
9 a.m.-noon
Pfizer

Ephesus 7th day Adventist Church
4123 E. Houston St.
1-7 p.m.
Pfizer

First Church of Nazarene
10715 West Ave.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pfizer

New Life Christian Center (2nd dose only)
6610 W. U.S. Highway 90
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pfizer

Wednesday, June 2:

RAICES
802 Kentucky Ave.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer

San Pedro Presbyterian
14900 San Pedro Ave.
5-8 p.m.
Pfizer

Second Baptist Church
3310 E. Commerce St.
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type to be announced

House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Dr.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pfizer

Thursday, June 3:

Frank Garrett Center
1226 NW 18th St.
1-6 p.m.
Pfizer

House of Prayer Lutheran Church
10226 Ironside Dr.
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pfizer

Our Lady of the Lake University
411 SW 24th St.
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Friday, June 4:

Beethoven Maennerchor
422 Pereida St.
4-7 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson

Claude Black Community Center
2805 E. Commerce St.
10 a.m.-12pm
Pfizer

Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church
501 North St., Converse
1:30-9:30 p.m.
Pfizer

Alamo Area Resource Center
303 N Frio St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pfizer

Smurfit Kappa
10600 Fischer Road
7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson

Saturday, June 5:

Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar
501 E. Crockett St.
4-7 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson 

Sul Ross Middle School
3630 Callaghan Road
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer

Victory Worship Center
102 Springvale Dr.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pfizer

Midnight Swim
2403 N. St. Mary's St.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson

Sunday, June 6:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help
618 S. Grimes St.
8-11 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson

Market Square
514 W. Commerce St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson

Losoya Middle School Gym
1610 Martinez Losoya Road
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pfizer

St. Bonaventure Church
1918 Palo Alto Road
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Johnson & Johnson

