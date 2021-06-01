U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas dismisses the January 6 insurrection at QAnon-tied event

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert reportedly posed with a QAnon-promoting podcaster who has claimed he participated in the January 6 insurrection.
During a Dallas gathering linked to high-profile QAnon conspiracy theorists, Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas downplayed Donald Trump followers' part in the January 6 insurrection, the Washington Post reports
.
The only sitting congressman to participate in Saturday's "For God & Country Patriot Roundup," Gohmert repeated the widely debunked claim that left-wing groups also participated in the attack, the paper reports.
“Some of us think Pearl Harbor was the worst attack on democracy, some of us think 9/11 was the worst attack,” the Tyler Tea Partier said. “Some of us think that those things were worse attacks on democracy.”
During his time at the four-day conspiracy convention, Gohmert also snapped photo with a QAnon-promoting podcaster who has claimed that he participated in the Capitol riot, watchdog group Media Matters for America reported
.
None of that should exactly comes as a surprise. Gohmert has been one of Trump's most dogged supporters, repeatedly downplaying the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud.
Even pre-Trump, Gohmert was known for spewing half-baked conspiracies when it suited his hard-right agenda, once claiming climate change would help the plants grow
and that building the Alaska pipeline would aid the sex lives of caribou
.
