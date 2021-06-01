Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas dismisses the January 6 insurrection at QAnon-tied event

Posted By on Tue, Jun 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert reportedly posed with a QAnon-promoting podcaster who has claimed he participated in the January 6 insurrection. - TWITTER / @REPLOUIEGOHMERT
  • Twitter / @replouiegohmert
  • U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert reportedly posed with a QAnon-promoting podcaster who has claimed he participated in the January 6 insurrection.
During a Dallas gathering linked to high-profile QAnon conspiracy theorists, Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas downplayed Donald Trump followers' part in the January 6 insurrection, the Washington Post reports.

The only sitting congressman to participate in Saturday's "For God & Country Patriot Roundup," Gohmert repeated the widely debunked claim that left-wing groups also participated in the attack, the paper reports.



“Some of us think Pearl Harbor was the worst attack on democracy, some of us think 9/11 was the worst attack,” the Tyler Tea Partier said. “Some of us think that those things were worse attacks on democracy.”

During his time at the four-day conspiracy convention, Gohmert also snapped photo with a QAnon-promoting podcaster who has claimed that he participated in the Capitol riot, watchdog group Media Matters for America reported.

None of that should exactly comes as a surprise. Gohmert has been one of Trump's most dogged supporters, repeatedly downplaying the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud.

Even pre-Trump, Gohmert was known for spewing half-baked conspiracies when it suited his hard-right agenda, once claiming climate change would help the plants grow and that building the Alaska pipeline would aid the sex lives of caribou.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Greg Abbott pledges to defund the Texas Legislature after Democrats kill off voting bill Read More

  2. Lim family pursuing Whitt Printing Co. building demolition in west downtown San Antonio despite commission denial Read More

  3. Texas bill to ban the teaching of 'critical race theory' spiked at the last minute on a technicality Read More

  4. San Antonio health officials hosting 20-plus pop-up vaccination clinics this week Read More

  5. After drastic changes made behind closed doors, and an overnight debate, Texas Senate approves voting bill Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation