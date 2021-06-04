Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points

click to enlarge Facebook / Dr. Donna Campbell

Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, was one of the Texas Senators who voted for Senate Bill 29.

At the tail end of the recently completed legislative session, Democrats in the Texas House successfully ran down the clock on Senate Bill 29, a toxic proposal that would bar transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams corresponding to the gender with which they identify. Like the discriminatory and punitive so-called “bathroom bill” conservatives pushed during the 2017 session, it was a solution desperately in search of a problem.Trans athletes and their families testified about the harm SB 29 would cause.Advocacy groups warned about the psychological damage the debate was having on these already vulnerable youths. What’s more, the University Interscholastic League indicated that there were no documented instances in which transgender student-athletes competing in the sports it oversees had an unfair advantage.As such, the party-line votes of these Republican Texas Senators supporting the bill are an embarassment: Paul D. Bettencourt, Brian Birdwell, Dawn Buckingham, Donna Campbell, Charles Brandon Creighton, Bob Hall, Kelly Hancock, Joan Huffman, Bryan Hughes, Lois Kolkhorst, Jane Nelson, Robert Nichols, Angela Paxton, Charles Perry, Charles J. Schwertner, Kel Seliger, Drew Springer and Larry Taylor.To them we say, your discriminatory and mean-spirited vote may be red meat for your base, but it doesn’t make you any less of a fucking assclown.