Friday, June 4, 2021

DoodyCalls pet poop-scooping service launches San Antonio franchise

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM

click image DoodyCalls pet poop-scooping service will mark south Texas with its first franchise this year, - PEXELS / PIXABAY
  • Pexels / Pixabay
  • DoodyCalls pet poop-scooping service will mark south Texas with its first franchise this year,
We’re not usually proponents of shit-posting, but this news kinda calls for it.

Virginia-based pet poop-scooping service DoodyCalls has established its first San Antonio-area franchise, bringing its brand of pet waste management to Kendall, Bexar and Bandera counties.



The new franchise will be helmed by Hazael Pareja, a Peruvian native who previously worked as a corporate technician for DoodyCalls before deciding to strike out on his own.

So, how does the business work? Here's the scoop: DoodyCalls dispatches uniformed technicians to clients' homes to pick up dog waste, deodorize and treat brown spots in their yards. Communities and parks can also tap the business for services such as common-area cleaning as well as installation and maintenance of pet waste stations.

The company is now scheduling services in and around SA via its website.

