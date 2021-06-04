Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 4, 2021

Following heavy San Antonio-area rains, officials warn that tubing the Guadalupe River is dangerous

Posted By on Fri, Jun 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM

click image A May 30 photo shows the Guadalupe River at dangerous levels. - FACEBOOK / GUADALUPE RIVER STATE PARK - TEXAS PARKS & WILDLIFE
  • Facebook / Guadalupe River State Park - Texas Parks & Wildlife
  • A May 30 photo shows the Guadalupe River at dangerous levels.
If tubing down an easy, lazy river was in your plans this weekend, you may need to reschedule.

Rising temps are perfect for summer activities such as tubing and swimming, but Guadalupe River State Park officials warn that rising water levels from recent rains may have rendered waters too dangerous for weekend enjoyment.



“River flow is extremely fast and high,” a Friday post to the Guadalupe River State Park’s Facebook page warned. “River use is always at your own risk but we strongly recommend *not* swimming or tubing at this time.”

According to the post, the current of the river is almost 1,000 cubic feet per second, or CFS, compared to 200 CFS, which the organization says is a “nice flow rate for tubing.” The river has also risen a whopping 700 CFS in the past 24 hours.


Hikers may also feel the brunt of the weather this weekend. All trails except for the Bald Cypress Trail, River Overlook Trail, Cedar Sage River Trail and Discovery Center Loop including the Story Trail are also closed to protect them from damage that leads to erosion.

While other natural water amenities might still be open, local authorities recommend people approach them with caution. Texas Game Wardens responded to multiple water-related incidents over Memorial Day weekend, including six drownings.

Flooding, heavy rains, storms, high winds and tornados in parts of Texas made for risky conditions, and since the rain isn’t going to stop anytime soon, officials are encouraging swimmers, tubers and boaters to stay vigilant.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
San Antonio C&W icon George Chambers backed touring stars and lost band members to them too
Portrait Power: Blue Star Contemporary revisits an age-old tradition with ‘The Sitter’
Exploring San Antonio’s country music history, from Red River Dave to the Lonesome Rose
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz tries to insult Kamala Harris with Monty Python clip, and Twitter throws it right back at him Read More

  2. New inflatable waterpark Slide the Slopes will open north of San Antonio on June 10 Read More

  3. Texas high school valedictorian scraps her planned speech to blast Texas' 'heartbeat' abortion bill Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott could be upsetting balance of powers with threat to veto Texas Legislature’s pay Read More

  5. Texas Governor signs new law requiring strip club employees and patrons to be at least 21 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation