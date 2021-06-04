Following heavy San Antonio-area rains, officials warn that tubing the Guadalupe River is dangerous

click image Facebook / Guadalupe River State Park - Texas Parks & Wildlife

A May 30 photo shows the Guadalupe River at dangerous levels.

If tubing down an easy, lazy river was in your plans this weekend, you may need to reschedule.Rising temps are perfect for summer activities such as tubing and swimming, but Guadalupe River State Park officials warn that rising water levels from recent rains may have rendered waters too dangerous for weekend enjoyment.“River flow is extremely fast and high,” a Friday post to the Guadalupe River State Park’s Facebook page warned. “River use is always at your own risk but we strongly recommend *not* swimming or tubing at this time.”According to the post, the current of the river is almost 1,000 cubic feet per second, or CFS, compared to 200 CFS, which the organization says is a “nice flow rate for tubing.” The river has also risen a whopping 700 CFS in the past 24 hours.Hikers may also feel the brunt of the weather this weekend. All trails except for the Bald Cypress Trail, River Overlook Trail, Cedar Sage River Trail and Discovery Center Loop including the Story Trail are also closed to protect them from damage that leads to erosion.While other natural water amenities might still be open, local authorities recommend people approach them with caution. Texas Game Wardens responded to multiple water-related incidents over Memorial Day weekend, including six drownings.Flooding, heavy rains, storms, high winds and tornados in parts of Texas made for risky conditions, and since the rain isn’t going to stop anytime soon, officials are encouraging swimmers, tubers and boaters to stay vigilant.