Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 10, 2021

In new ad, Texas attorney general candidate George P. Bush name checks Trump but not his own family

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge George P. Bush talks up his Trumpiness in his first campaign video. - VIDEO CAPTURE VIA YOUTUBE / @EXISTENTIALFISH
  • Video capture via YouTube / @existentialfish
  • George P. Bush talks up his Trumpiness in his first campaign video.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign for Texas attorney general last week with the benefit of a family name pretty much synonymous with Republican politics.

His dad Jeb was a Florida governor and a 2020 presidential candidate, while uncle George W. was the 43rd president and grandpa George H.W. was the 41st. 



Even so, the younger Bush's first campaign video makes no mention of that lineage, instead proudly proclaiming his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly insulted other members of the Bush family. Bush has even made headlines by actively courting the former reality show star. 

“Under the leadership of President Trump, our country was strong and vibrant again, but because of the failed leadership of liberal ideas, our country is suffering,” Bush says in the ad.

Seeing that Joe Biden has been in office fewer than five months, that must have been a pretty rapid slide into the shitter. But, hey, campaign season is always prone to wild hyperbole.


Aside from his fealty to Trump, the Bush's video also lets voters know in no uncertain terms that even though he's running against embattled arch-conservative AG Ken Paxton — a fellow Trumpster — this land commissioner is no namby-pamby moderate.

Bush trots out now-familiar AM talk radio talking points about a "liberal mob," a "crisis at the border" and "draining the swamp." Further, he pledges to stand up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, just as he did to Barack Obama.

Earning no mention are any of the basic duties of the AG's office, such as going after deadbeat dads, investigating fraud, apprehending fugitives and enforcing antitrust laws. Instead, the narrative is all about standing up to the big, bad federal gubmint.

"I will not sit idly by while the liberal elites and the media undermines our values here in the state of Texas," Bush adds. "We must rise up an army of young conservatives ready to draw a line in the sand."

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to endorse either Bush or Paxton in the race, and political observers say he's likely to make both wait as he relishes his ego-stroking role of kingmaker.

Complicating things, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and other Republicans smell blood in the water around Paxton thanks to his legal woes, the Texas Tribune points out. Expect more GOP contenders to enter the fray.

If you think there's a whiff of desperation in Bush's first campaign clip, just wait. This shit is only getting started. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
San Antonio C&W icon George Chambers backed touring stars and lost band members to them too
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. During climate hearing, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas asks if agencies can 'change the Earth's orbit' Read More

  2. San Antonio grocer H-E-B no longer requiring vaccinated workers or customers to mask up Read More

  3. As Abbott says Texas fixed all the causes of February's blackouts, a new report suggests otherwise Read More

  4. Chicago firm will spend $50 million turning Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk into a luxury hotel Read More

  5. Texas’ 1836 Project aims to promote 'patriotic education,' but critics worry it will gloss over state’s history of racism Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation