In new ad, Texas attorney general candidate George P. Bush name checks Trump but not his own family

George P. Bush talks up his Trumpiness in his first campaign video.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign for Texas attorney general last week with the benefit of a family name pretty much synonymous with Republican politics.
His dad Jeb was a Florida governor and a 2020 presidential candidate, while uncle George W. was the 43rd president and grandpa George H.W. was the 41st.
Even so, the younger Bush's first campaign video makes no mention of that lineage, instead proudly proclaiming his allegiance to former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly insulted other members of the Bush family. Bush has even made headlines by actively courting the former reality show star.
“Under the leadership of President Trump, our country was strong and vibrant again, but because of the failed leadership of liberal ideas, our country is suffering,” Bush says in the ad.
Seeing that Joe Biden has been in office fewer than five months, that must have been a pretty rapid slide into the shitter. But, hey, campaign season is always prone to wild hyperbole.
Aside from his fealty to Trump, the Bush's video also lets voters know in no uncertain terms that even though he's running against embattled arch-conservative AG Ken Paxton — a fellow Trumpster — this land commissioner is no namby-pamby moderate.
Bush trots out now-familiar AM talk radio talking points about a "liberal mob," a "crisis at the border" and "draining the swamp." Further, he pledges to stand up to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, just as he did to Barack Obama.
Earning no mention are any of the basic duties of the AG's office, such as going after deadbeat dads, investigating fraud, apprehending fugitives and enforcing antitrust laws. Instead, the narrative is all about standing up to the big, bad federal gubmint.
"I will not sit idly by while the liberal elites and the media undermines our values here in the state of Texas," Bush adds. "We must rise up an army of young conservatives ready to draw a line in the sand."
Meanwhile, Trump has yet to endorse either Bush or Paxton in the race, and political observers say he's likely to make both wait as he relishes his ego-stroking role of kingmaker.
Complicating things, Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and other Republicans smell blood in the water around Paxton thanks to his legal woes, the Texas Tribune points out. Expect more GOP contenders to enter the fray.
If you think there's a whiff of desperation in Bush's first campaign clip, just wait. This shit is only getting started.
