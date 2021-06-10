Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

San Antonio named a top city for entrepreneurs and small businesses in new ranking

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM

San Antonio has been named one of Top 14 Entrepreneurial Cities for Small Business.
  • Pexels / olia danilevich
  • San Antonio has been named one of Top 14 Entrepreneurial Cities for Small Business.
The Alamo City got a shoutout for its friendliness to entrepreneurs and small businesses in a new ranking compiled by Alliance Virtual Offices.

San Antonio ranked No. 14 on the company's Top 14 Entrepreneurial Cities for Small Business list, which was based on cities' strategic geographic locations, number of growth industries and favorable business climates. New York topped the ranking.



San Antonio landed on the list thanks to programs including Launch SA and the city’s Economic Development Incentive Fund (EDIF). Launch SA operates as a small business resource, providing guidance on anything from ideation to marketing, while EDIF helps startups find grants and loans.

“The Alamo City is the shining star of South Texas for its claim to entrepreneurial fame,” study author Kathleen Crampton told the Current. “San Antonio is one of the best U.S. cities for small business because of its progressive incentives and resources for folks starting small businesses.”

