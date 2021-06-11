Louie Gohmert, Palladium Stabbing: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert poses a probing question about climate change.
The Current
's most-read news stories this week were both local and global.
Multiple big name musicians announced tour dates in San Antonio, a River Walk hotel is getting a luxury makeover and Greg Abbott is up to his usual partisan shenanigans.
But this week's main character — and boy, is he a character — was U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who made headlines for once again saying something utterly ridiculous. This time, the Texas Republican asked during a hearing whether the Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management could make any changes to the orbits of the Earth or the moon to help alleviate climate change.
Sure, Louie, we'll get right on that.
10. Judas Priest to stop in San Antonio on resurrected 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour
9. Chicago firm will spend $50 million turning Wyndham San Antonio Riverwalk into a luxury hotel
8. Earth, Wind & Fire coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre — appropriately — in September
7. As Abbott says Texas fixed all the causes of February's blackouts, a new report suggests otherwise
6. Rap group Cypress Hill rolling into San Antonio area for August show at Whitewater Amphitheater
5. San Antonio Zoo offers discounted admission to its Dragon Forest attraction for a limited time
4. San Antonio police: woman stabbed while leaving Palladium movie house, suspect on the loose
3. San Antonio police release video of persons of interest in Palladium movie theater stabbing
2. San Antonio grocer H-E-B no longer requiring vaccinated workers or customers to mask up
1. During climate hearing, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas asks if agencies can 'change the Earth's orbit'
