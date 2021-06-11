Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 11, 2021

San Antonio-based Mobile Om yoga studio to hold Third Eye Awakening events at Hopscotch

Posted By on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge Mobile Om will host a new monthly event at downtown art gallery Hopscotch. - COURTESY HOPSCOTCH
  • Courtesy Hopscotch
  • Mobile Om will host a new monthly event at downtown art gallery Hopscotch.
Now that the world is opening back up, folks can actually use yoga pants for their intended purpose at a new monthly event at downtown art gallery Hopscotch.

Mobile Om, a traveling yoga studio helmed by instructor Cassandra Fauss, will host monthly Third Eye Awakening classes inspired by Conscious, a mural inside Hopscotch created by local art duo Los Otros.



The classes will interweave breath, mindful movement and meditation to create a holistic experience that aims to unlock guests' connections to their third eye consciousness — the home of their intuition and imagination. Or so says a release.

After a blissful savasana, yogis can awaken their taste buds with a cocktail at Hopscotch's bar while they enjoy exclusive access to the gallery, both of which are included in the classes' $45 ticket price.

Mobile Om Yoga will set up at Hopscotch every fourth Saturday over the summer — June 26, July 24 and August 28 — at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited and guests are required to bring their own mats.

