San Antonio Food Bank and 15 others serving Texas will split $507,000 grant from health insurer

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / San Antonio Food Bank
-
Cars line up for a San Antonio Food Bank distribution during the economic downturn that accompanied the pandemic.
The San Antonio Food Bank is one of 16 food-distribution organizations that landed a combined $507,000 grant from health insurer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and Feeding America.
BCBSTX offered the funds through its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families program
, benefitting Feeding America member food banks that serve some 150 Texas counties. Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
Earlier this year, San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said the number of people his organization helps weekly doubled from 60,000 to 120,000
at the start of pandemic.
As of press time, it was unclear how much of the total BCBSTX grant went to the San Antonio Food Bank.
"We've seen food insecurity in our communities amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sheena Payne, director of BCBSTX's community investments.
"As the state's largest health plan, we must be part of the solution when it comes of transforming people's lives, whether that is providing access to cost-effective, high-quality healthcare or helping to reduce barriers in accessing nutritious food. We want to help ensure everyone has access to healthy, nutritious food."
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.