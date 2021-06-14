Bexar Sheriff's office opens probe into video that shows deputy taser a migrant teen for 35 seconds

click to enlarge
Screen Capture / Twitter / @Reveal
This video clip obtained by nonprofit journalism organization Reveal shows a deputy tase a 16-year-old migrant after a 911 call.
A Bexar County deputy who was captured on video tasing a migrant teenager for a total of 35 seconds has been placed on administrative leave and is now the subject of an internal affairs probe, TV station KSAT reports
.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed the investigation to KSAT after nonprofit news outlet Reveal shared the video clip as part of a story about government shelters turning over children to police
. The incident allegedly involving Bexar Deputy Patrick Divers took place on May 12 of last year at the Southwest Key Casa Blanca shelter in San Antonio.
Staff at the center called 911 after a 16 year old broke two beds and some storage containers, according to Reveal's report. The teen fled Honduras after a gang beat him and threatened to kill him, family members told the news organization.
After waiting seven minutes for his partner to arrive, Divers tells staff he's going to tase the teen, according to details included in Reveal's video. The clip appears to show the young man screaming in pain as he's shocked for 35 seconds and subdued by the deputy.
It's unclear whether the migrant, who had limited English skills, understood he was being threatened with arrest, according Reveal's story. After the tasing incident, staff told deputies the teen suffered from ADHD and is diagnosed with severe depression, KSAT reports.
After the youth asks where he's being taken, body camera video shared by Reveal shows Divers call him "el stupido." At no point in the video can the deputy be heard reading him his Miranda rights as he's loaded into a patrol vehicle, the news organization reports.
Reveal obtained the footage through an open records request with BCSO.
