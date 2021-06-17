Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 17, 2021

City of San Antonio pauses free downtown parking program due to Fiesta celebrations

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 2:09 PM

click image The City of San Antonio will pause free downtown parking program due to Fiesta celebrations. - INSTAGRAM / DOWNTOWNTUESDAY
  • Instagram / downtowntuesday
  • The City of San Antonio will pause free downtown parking program due to Fiesta celebrations.
If you were planning a Tuesday Fiesta outing around the prospect of free parking, sorry to burst that bubble.

The city’s Downtown Tuesday program has offered free city-center parking from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Tuesday for the past nine years. However, officials are suspending it next week due to Fiesta.



Event parking rates will apply at city-operated lots and garages, and regular meters will be in effect. Metered parking in some downtown areas will also be limited due to street closures, according to the city.

Downtown Tuesday will return on June 29.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Kiki with Akasha: San Antonio dancer Antonio Padron dishes about his turn on HBO’s Legendary
Months after winter blackouts, Texas' grid operator urges conservation to avoid new outages
Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio high school graduation walk goes viral after student shows off revealing dress under robe Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border Read More

  3. Man suspected of stabbing San Antonio woman at Palladium movie theater turns self in Read More

  4. Twitter rips Ted Cruz over awkward video where he recites Pledge of Allegiance, claims its 'controversial' Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will pony up $250 million 'down payment' for a border wall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation