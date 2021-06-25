Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, June 25, 2021

'F*ck Greg Abbott,' #AbbottHatesDogs: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM

click image A San Antonio artist is throwing a party themed on his "F*ck Greg Abbott" merch. - INSTAGRAM / PINCHE_RAF_ART
  • Instagram / pinche_raf_art
  • A San Antonio artist is throwing a party themed on his "F*ck Greg Abbott" merch.
This week, there was one thing San Antonio Current readers could get behind — a shared animosity for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Among our most read stories was an article about a new trending hashtag that arose after Abbott vetoed an anti-animal cruelty measure. Plenty of folks also scoped out a story about a party being thrown by the San Antonio-based creator of "F*ck Greg Abbott" merch, including T-shirts and yard signs.



But not everything revolved around the state's current political morass. Plenty of readers also warmed to a story about a local shop kitty's star turn with a popular social media account and the return of Family Pride night to downtown.

10. Texas' voting bill likely to be front and center in new legislative session called by Gov. Greg Abbott

9. After a year's hiatus, Family Pride Night returns to downtown San Antonio

8. Bexar Sheriff's office fires lieutenant who posted photos of herself at Capitol riot

7. Group sues over Texas 'Trump Train' that harassed Biden bus near San Antonio last fall

6. Analysis: Here's what Texas' newly signed ban on teaching Critical Race Theory really signifies

5. Resident feline at San Antonio's Rainbow Gardens featured by viral Bodega Cats social media account

4. South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar blasts Gov. Greg Abbott over claims of border violence

3. San Antonio artist behind ‘F*ck Greg Abbott’ T-shirts hosting a party Friday with the same theme

2. San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy

1. Texans respond to Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of animal cruelty bill with #AbbottHatesDogs hashtag

