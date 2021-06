San Antonio's Morgan's Wonderland has opened a three-acre accessible fitness complex

click image Facebook / Morgan's Wonderland Sports

Morgan's Wonderland Sports has accessible tennis and pickleball courts.

8,000-square-foot covered pavilion for basketball, volleyball and fundraiser events as well 30 different play areas, including a softball field, a football field and tennis courts.







Morgan's Wonderland, San Antonio's ultra-accessible theme park, has opened a new, three-acre fitness complex that will operate with the same focus on being a place where everyone can play.The $4 million Morgan's Wonderland Sports is located just west of the main theme park. The site includes anFurther setting the complex apart are LED lighting for visually impaired athletes and "ultra-accessible" restrooms, according to a MySA report The facility opened Saturday, June 26 with an inaugural expo that offered wheelchair-accessible basketball, pickleball, softball, tennis and other activities.Open play begins Tuesday, and the Morgan's Wonderland Sports requires no membership. Details on its events, rentals and admission prices are available online