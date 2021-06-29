Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

San Antonio's Morgan's Wonderland has opened a three-acre accessible fitness complex

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM

Morgan's Wonderland Sports has accessible tennis and pickleball courts.
  • Facebook / Morgan's Wonderland Sports
  • Morgan's Wonderland Sports has accessible tennis and pickleball courts.
Morgan's Wonderland, San Antonio's ultra-accessible theme park, has opened a new, three-acre fitness complex that will operate with the same focus on being a place where everyone can play.

The $4 million Morgan's Wonderland Sports is located just west of the main theme park. The site includes an 8,000-square-foot covered pavilion for basketball, volleyball and fundraiser events as well 30 different play areas, including a softball field, a football field and tennis courts.

Further setting the complex apart are LED lighting for visually impaired athletes and "ultra-accessible" restrooms, according to a MySA report



The facility opened Saturday, June 26 with an inaugural expo that offered wheelchair-accessible basketball, pickleball, softball, tennis and other activities.

Open play begins Tuesday, and the Morgan's Wonderland Sports requires no membership. Details on its events, rentals and admission prices are available online.

