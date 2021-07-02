Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, July 2, 2021

Shitty Beaches, Jared Padalecki: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge According to a new report, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day. - COURTESY IMAGE / ENVIRONMENT TEXAS
  • Courtesy Image / Environment Texas
  • According to a new report, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one day.
This week, the Current's readers were deep in the shit.

Our most read story this week was a recap of Environment Texas Research and Policy Center's annual poop report, which analyzes the levels of fecal indicator bacteria along the Texas Coast.



Other popular articles looked at crappy behavior by everyone from SA-native Jared Padalecki — who tweeted out his sour grapes after being left out of a new spinoff of Supernatural — to U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who apparently decided that the federal mask rules applying to commercial airline flights don't apply to him.

But it's not all bad — readers were also looking for fun things to do this weekend, from seeing Snoop Dogg at the Sunken Garden to celebrating the Fourth of July at Woodlawn Park.

Feeling out of the loop? Now's your chance to get caught up.

10. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy disregards federal mask rules on a commercial airline flight

9. Analysis: Here's a needed reality check ahead of Gov. Abbott's border wall photo op with Trump

8. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Snoop Dogg, Jackopierce, Skunkweed and more

7. Mother of slain cheerleader files wrongful death suit against Trinity University, daughter's boyfriend

6. San Antonio's official Fourth of July Celebration returns to Woodlawn Lake for fireworks and fun

5. Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest

4. Democratic lawmakers ask U.S. Treasury to block Abbott from using COVID funds for border wall

3. Veterans hit back at San Antonio-based USAA for advertising on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show

2. San Antonio native Jared Padalecki tweets that he was shut out of Supernatural spinoff series

1. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says

