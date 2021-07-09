As Delta variant spreads in U.S., COVID-19 cases and positivity rate rising in Bexar County

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
-
A San Antonio resident receives a shot at a vaccination site.
Mirroring a national trend
, COVID-19 cases increased this week in Bexar County, as has the area's positivity rate, Metro Health warned Friday.
The seven-day rolling average for cases in the San Antonio area is now 126 per day, compared to last week's 104 per day. What's more, the positivity rate ticked up to 5.8% this week, a rise from the prior week's 3.8%.
At the same time, fewer people are getting tested for COVID-19, according to Metro Health. The number of people in Bexar County being tested plummeted by 61% in recent weeks. Officials urged those symptoms to get tested even if they're fully vaccinated.
Metro Health officials are also reminding people who have received a single dose of the vaccine to return for their second to improve their immunity to the fast-spreading Delta variant. Currently, 1 in 10 Bexar residents who have been vaccinated still are still without their second jab.
“As we see an increase in the number of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, we want to stress that it’s more important than ever to make sure you are fully vaccinated to avoid getting the virus and becoming seriously ill or requiring hospitalization,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Metro Health Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division, an emailed statement.
Metro Health is conducting a vaccination drive Saturday
at the AT&T Center, and it's also conducing pop-up vaccination clinics. Lists of local vaccination and testing sites are available online
.
