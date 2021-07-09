Greg Abbott's dog, Bonham Exchange: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week, San Antonio Current
readers had plenty to be up in arms about.
After taking flack for vetoing an animal cruelty bill
, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a cute picture of his dog on the Fourth of July, kicking off even more social media ire. Locally, a San Antonio police officer served up yet another helping of misconduct, with two officers — both repeat offenders — facing disciplinary measures.
It wasn't all bad, though. Readers also checked out stories about the Bonham Exchange's newly announced reopening, an upcoming stand-up show by Bill Maher and a South Texas cat filmed making a Houdini-worthy cage escape.
10. San Antonio's Cherrity Bar announces acts for summer music series
9. The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has sold its Broadway building to offset COVID setbacks
8. Man shot by paintball rounds during last summer's George Floyd protest sues city of San Antonio
7. Comedian Bill Maher stops by San Antonio with one-night performance at Majestic Theatre
6. South Texas animal shelter shares clip of clever cat's Mission Impossible-esque escape attempt
5. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says he wants '18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done'
4. San Antonio officer involved in reported 2018 road rage shootout arrested for DWI, failure to stop
3. San Antonio detective suspended over derogatory social media post — his second such punishment
2. After 16 months of closure, San Antonio's Bonham Exchange will reopen July 23 with new upgrades
1. After vetoing animal cruelty bill, Texas Gov. Abbott tweeted a July 4 pic of his dog. It didn't go well.
