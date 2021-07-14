Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 11:34 AM

Allen West has repeatedly butted heads with the Texas GOP during his time as chairman. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Allen West has repeatedly butted heads with the Texas GOP during his time as chairman.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West formally announced his plan to run for governor last week. And according to a recent report, he’s ending his time as party chief kicking over an ant hill.



Last Wednesday, the already frayed relationship between West and party vice chair Cat Parks snapped completely when he called her a “cancer” and “delusional and apparently deranged” during an email exchange, the Texas Tribune reports. Adding an extra layer of “ugh” to the exchange, Parks is a cancer survivor.

According to the Tribune, the online exchange came about after Parks asked West to intervene in an intraparty dispute over whether to publish a “legislative scorecard” to grade state lawmakers on how they performed during the recent session.

A snippy email exchange between Parks and West snowballed until he accused her of being a self-promoter who’s failed to raise money for the party, according to the report. “You Ma’am are a cancer, do not EVER email me again,” West wrote, adding that she does “nothing but create chaos and confusion.”

The tirade caps off an almost perpetual pissing match between West and members of the party he was elected to lead.

Among those episodes, West butted heads with the party over whether it should have an account on Gab, a social media platform used by neo-Nazis and members of other extremist groups. After an executive committee voted to close the account, West opened a personal one on the site, according to media reports.

Last week, a group of county chairs fired off a letter demanding West’s removal, saying it’s a conflict of interest for him to remain in the position of chairman while running for governor, the Tribune reports. Although he formally announced his candidacy for governor on July 4, he didn’t resign from his position until last Sunday.

Hang tight until the primaries when we’ll see how many of the state’s Republican voters are keen to replace one reactionary, hot-headed assclown with another.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After fleeing during winter freeze, Ted Cruz blasts Texas Democrats for fleeing to kill GOP voting bill Read More

  2. San Antonio woman will make history as oldest U.S. judo competitor in Olympic Games Read More

  3. Lawsuit seeks to block new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Read More

  4. There's so much poop along the Texas Coast, swimming could make you sick, new report says Read More

  5. Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro lands spot as analyst on NBC News and MSNBC Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation