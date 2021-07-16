Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, COVID-19: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias canceled the remainder of his Tobin Center shows after contracting COVID-19.
Apparently, San Antonio just can't get enough Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias. Both in sickness and in health.
The Current
racked up a lot of traffic this spring with the comedian announcing then extending his series of summer shows in the Alamo City. So did two stories that broke this week after the LA-based funnyman revealed he'd contracted COVID-19 during the end of his stand.
Iglesias' COVID announcement was our most-read article of the week, and a story that broke moments later about the Tobin Center's refund plans for the stand-up's scrapped shows also clawed its way into the top 10.
Read on for those — and eight other top stories that had absolutely nothing to do with "Fluffy."
10. On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
9. Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
8. When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
7. San Antonio woman will make history as oldest U.S. judo competitor in Olympic Games
6. Tobin Center will automatically refund tickets for Gabriel Iglesias' canceled San Antonio shows
5. Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
4. Teacher from San Antonio to appear on Jeopardy's Tuesday episode
3. After fleeing during winter freeze, Ted Cruz blasts Texas Democrats for fleeing to kill GOP voting bill
2. As Delta variant spreads in U.S., COVID-19 cases and positivity rate rising in Bexar County
1. Gabriel Iglesias cancels the remainder of his San Antonio shows after contracting COVID-19
