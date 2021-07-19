San Antonio among the 10 best U.S. metros for Generation Z, new study says

click to enlarge
In Your Eyes Photography
San Antonio ranked No. 8 on the new study.
San Antonio, a Generation Z hotspot? Who knew?
Actually, that designation is according to a new study
by real-estate site Commercial Cafe, which parsed demographic data to determine the hottest U.S. metros for folks born from the mid 1990s to the early 2010s.
SA landed at No. 8 on its list, and two other Texas metros also cracked the top 10 — Dallas at No. 4 and Austin at No. 5.
To generate the rankings, the researchers analyzed the 50 biggest U.S. metros on eight indicators, including Gen Z population, regional price parity, unemployment rate, internet speed, number of colleges, entertainment availability and personal income per capita.
Of the top 10, San Antonio was top ranked for Gen Z's overall share of the population (14%), the best internet speed (164 MB/s) and the best regional price parity. The downside? We ranked worst when it came to both entertainment options and personal income per capita.
The Alamo City's overall score was 53.2 points, assuming anyone's keeping score at home.
click to enlarge
Commercial Cafe
The new study pinpoints Gen Z hotspots using eight factors, including internet speeds and number of colleges.