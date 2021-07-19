Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, July 19, 2021

San Antonio among the 10 best U.S. metros for Generation Z, new study says

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio ranked No. 8 on the new study. - IN YOUR EYES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • In Your Eyes Photography
  • San Antonio ranked No. 8 on the new study.
San Antonio, a Generation Z hotspot? Who knew?

Actually, that designation is according to a new study by real-estate site Commercial Cafe, which parsed demographic data to determine the hottest U.S. metros for folks born from the mid 1990s to the early 2010s.



SA landed at No. 8 on its list, and two other Texas metros also cracked the top 10 — Dallas at No. 4 and Austin at No. 5.

To generate the rankings, the researchers analyzed the 50 biggest U.S. metros on eight indicators, including Gen Z population, regional price parity, unemployment rate, internet speed, number of colleges, entertainment availability and personal income per capita.

Of the top 10, San Antonio was top ranked for Gen Z's overall share of the population (14%), the best internet speed (164 MB/s) and the best regional price parity. The downside? We ranked worst when it came to both entertainment options and personal income per capita.

The Alamo City's overall score was 53.2 points, assuming anyone's keeping score at home.

click to enlarge The new study pinpoints Gen Z hotspots using eight factors, including internet speeds and number of colleges. - COMMERCIAL CAFE
  • Commercial Cafe
  • The new study pinpoints Gen Z hotspots using eight factors, including internet speeds and number of colleges.
