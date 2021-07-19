Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, July 19, 2021

San Antonio State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, four other Texas Dems test positive for coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer speaks during a 2019 news conference. - RHYMA CASTTILLO
  • Rhyma Casttillo
  • Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer speaks during a 2019 news conference.
Five Democratic members of the Texas House who jetted to Washington D.C. last week to break quorum on the GOP-controlled state legislature's controversial voting bill have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Texas House Democratic Caucus confirmed the positive tests from lawmakers including San Antonio Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer over the weekend. It announced three positive results Saturday and two more on Sunday. 



The lawmakers who tested positive have been fully vaccinated, according to the caucus' announcement. The five are either asymptomatic or showing only mild symptoms. 

"Today, I received a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen test result," Martinez Fischer said Sunday in an emailed statement. "I am fully vaccinated, and had tested negative on Friday and Saturday. I am quarantining until I test negative, and I am grateful to be only experiencing extremely mild symptoms."

The lawmaker urged others to get vaccinated and said he will remain in Washington.

Roughly 60 Democrats left Austin during the session to stop a vote on a Republican-backed bill that voting-rights groups say is intended to keep people of color away from the polls.

