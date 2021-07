Texas Supreme Court extends eviction assistance program, which was set to expire, until October 1

click to enlarge Isaiah Alonzo | Special to the Heron

Prior to the Texas Supreme Court's order, the state's eviction-assistance program was set to expire on July 27.

Texans struggling to stay in their housing as a result of the pandemic just won another reprieve.In a Monday order , the Texas Supreme Court extended the eviction-diversion program the state launched last year in response to the global health crisis. The program was set to expire on July 27, but it will now continue until October 1.Gov. Greg Abbott created the assistance program in September, using $171 million in federal funding to help Texans who needed help staying in their homes as the economy cratered. Initially focused on 19 counties, the effort underwent a statewide expansion half a year later.Under the Supreme Court's new order, judges also can postpone evictions for 60 days in situations where landlords have pending applications for rental assistance or when both a landlord and tenant are interested in participating in the program.