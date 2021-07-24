Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Saturday, July 24, 2021

San Antonio Current wins three 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia Awards

Posted By on Sat, Jul 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge This cover designed by Samantha Serna and featuring artwork by John Picacio was among those that helped the Current win 2nd place in cover design. - SA CURRENT
  • SA Current
  • This cover designed by Samantha Serna and featuring artwork by John Picacio was among those that helped the Current win 2nd place in cover design.
The San Antonio Current was recognized in three categories this week at the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards

Current Editor-in-Chief Sanford Nowlin won 2nd place for political column for his recurring Current Events column, while Digital Content Editor Kelly Merka Nelson won 3rd place in arts criticism for a series of submitted articles.



The paper itself also won 2nd place in cover design for a series of submitted covers by designers Samantha Serna, Tom Carlson and Melissa McHenry.

Other papers owned by the Current's parent company, Euclid Media Group, racked up five additional wins at this year's awards, which were selected from 598 entries submitted by 54 publications.

