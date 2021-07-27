Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Analysis: Texas voters should recognize the political naïveté of George P. Bush's Trump courtship

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 12:59 PM

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (left) poses with Donald Trump during his visit to the former president's New Jersey golf club. - TWITTER / @GEORGEPBUSH
  • Twitter / @georgepbush
  • Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush (left) poses with Donald Trump during his visit to the former president's New Jersey golf club.
No one should be surprised Donald Trump endorsed embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner who's also gunning to be the state's top law-enforcement official.

Trump has wielded his power as Republican kingmaker to reward those who push the lie that he won the 2020 election and exact revenge on a long list of enemies. Indeed, Bush is only the latest Republican sycophant to be rejected as a suitor in Trump's game of Kiss the Ring. 



Of course, the failure to grab Trump's endorsement was through no lack of trying on Bush's part.

After all, the AG aspirant was the only well-known member of the Bush political dynasty to endorse Trump in 2016. And you can't exactly blame the rest of the family for staying away, given the repeated insults Trump has lobbed their way.

But George P. Bush was apparently willing to put aside family matters as he courted Trump's blessing. He reportedly spoke to the former reality show star multiple times about the race and even visited him earlier this month at his New Jersey golf club.

"The left’s out of control policies are eroding the fabric of our nation," Bush tweeted in Trumpian voice, throwing in a photo of himself grinning next to the Orange One. "It was great to see Pres. Trump today & discuss how we must come together as a party to restore America First Priorities. I appreciate his friendship & kind words as we work together to Keep America Great."


But for all Bush's eagerness to land a powerful ally, his repeated wet smacks to Trump's backside suggests he's not a particularly savvy political observer. Or a good judge of human nature.

What should be obvious by now is that Trump rewards those who display unconditional loyalty. And, for all Paxton's legal baggage — remember the whistleblowers, the securities fraud charges and the FBI probe? — the Texas AG has certainly displayed the latter.

In addition to serving as co-chair of the organization Lawyers for Trump, Paxton last year filed the widely ridiculed — and ultimately rejected — lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the former president's loss in four battleground states.

What's more, the current AG spoke at the Washington rally that preceded the January 6 insurrection, then erroneously claimed in a tweet that the rioters weren't Trump supporters. Talk about a chip off the old, orange block!

The reality is George P. Bush offers little of value to Trump. To be sure, the former president's statement that the land commissioner was "the only Bush that got it right" rings less of sincere appreciation than it does a way to deal another insult to the Bush family.

In other words: George P. Bush got played.

If he can't see that — or chooses not to — his political ambitions are clearly greater than his political insight. While Paxton's legal troubles are certainly reason for Texans not grant him another term as AG, Bush's naïveté is reason not grant him a first.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. What you need to know about the latest COVID-19 surge and how to stay safe Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott promised “transparency and accountability” for border wall donations. But donors don’t have to use real names. Read More

  3. Black Rifle Coffee denounced extremists — and the far right is pissed Read More

  4. San Antonio, Bexar County could make workers get vaccinated, setting off possible legal fight Read More

  5. How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation