Best of San Antonio, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / Isis Romero
-
Isis Romero (right) shared the 10 p.m. anchor desk with Steve Spriester (left). Spriester is still at the station.
We certainly weren't surprised that the Current
's readers were all over this year's Best of San Antonio
rankings, but we could never have predicted that Isis Romero — voted this year's Best News Anchor
— would be fired by KSAT right before her win was announced.
And that wasn't the only surprise the week had in store. After its three biggest celebrity headliners canceled their appearances, Celebrity Fan Fest threw in the towel on its planned weeklong extravaganza at Six Flags Fiesta Texas a day before the event was set to commence.
Still feeling out of the loop? Catch up with this week's most-read stories below.
10. Jurassic Quest bringing lifelike, life-size dino models back to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
9. Analysis: Texas voters should recognize the political naïveté of George P. Bush's Trump courtship
8. As hospitalizations rise, San Antonio officials urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces
7. Live Music in San Antonio This Week: SA Reggae Festival, Faster Pussycat, The Dollyrots and more
6. San Antonio, Bexar County could make workers get vaccinated, setting off possible legal fight
5. Top LULAC attorney says Abbott's order to pull over migrants will soon result in racial profiling suits
4. San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after headlining stars pull out of con
3. San Antonio group for Latinx journalists calls Isis Romero's firing from KSAT 'troubling'
2. The Best of San Antonio 2021
1. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook
