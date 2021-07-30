Daily Beast editor torches Ted Cruz with four words after his rant against Anthony Fauci

Good thing Sen. Ted Cruz has got a big mouth. Some folks would argue he's had his foot in it pretty much his entire run as Texas' junior senator.
In the latest such incident, Cruz took to the Senate floor Thursday to argue the far-right talking point that masks are stripping red-blooded Americans of their personal liberties. During the rant, he blasted Centers for Disease Control honcho Dr. Anthony Fauci for politicizing the pandemic — another well-worn talking point among the MAGA hat crowd.
"Has there ever been an institution in American public life that has discredited itself more rapidly than the CDC?" Cruz asked rhetorically in a Twitter clip shared by news outlet The Hill.
"The Texas power grid?" Daily Beast Editor-at-Large Molly Jong-Fast suggested via tweet.Touché.
The Texas power grid? https://t.co/kJjIQVYeX4— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 29, 2021
