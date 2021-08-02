100 state legislators joining Texas Democrats in Washington to turn up pressure on voting-rights bill

Lawmakers from at least 30 states are heading into Washington D.C. to kick off a “week of action” urging federal lawmakers to pass elections packages that can thwart measures in statehouses across the country that would make it harder to cast ballots.
So far this year, 18 states have enacted new rules making it harder for people to cast ballots, according to the Brennan Center, which monitors voting access.
The GOP-backed proposals follow former President Donald Trump's widely debunked claims that fraud cost him the November election. Supporters of the restrictive voting bills claim they're necessary to prevent voter fraud but have been unable to demonstrate that it takes place on a widespread basis.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.