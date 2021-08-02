Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 2, 2021

100 state legislators joining Texas Democrats in Washington to turn up pressure on voting-rights bill

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge State Democratic lawmakers hold a press conference with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, after their departure to Washington, D.C. - TWITTER / @REPLLOYDDOGGETT
  • Twitter / @RepLloydDoggett
  • State Democratic lawmakers hold a press conference with U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, after their departure to Washington, D.C.
With the Texas Legislature in the final week of its special session, 100 lawmakers from other states will join Texas Democrats in pushing for Congress to pass new voting-rights legislation.

Lawmakers from at least 30 states are heading into Washington D.C. to kick off a “week of action” urging federal lawmakers to pass elections packages that can thwart measures in statehouses across the country that would make it harder to cast ballots.



Roughly 60 Texas Democrats left the state earlier this summer to break quorum before Republicans in the Texas Lege could force a vote on a sweeping voting restriction bill. Voting-rights advocates say the legislation is engineered to keep people of color and other likely Democratic voters away from the polls.

"Our democracy is on the brink. The Big Lie has infected nearly every state legislature in the county, giving rise to a calculated and brazen assault on the freedom to vote,” said Texas State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, in an emailed statement. “Texas has always been a hotbed for the worst anti-voter laws in the country, but this time it's worse than ever. That's why my Texas colleagues, risking our livelihoods and positions, took a stand to deny Republicans the quorum they needed to trample over our communities."

Martinez Fischer and other Texas Democrats want the U.S. Senate to pass the For the People Act, a massive voting-rights proposal that passed the U.S. House but was shut down by GOP members in the upper chamber. Democratic lawmakers from Texas and other states will launch their advocacy push with a rally on Tuesday.

So far this year, 18 states have enacted new rules making it harder for people to cast ballots, according to the Brennan Center, which monitors voting access.

The GOP-backed proposals follow former President Donald Trump's widely debunked claims that fraud cost him the November election. Supporters of the restrictive voting bills claim they're necessary to prevent voter fraud but have been unable to demonstrate that it takes place on a widespread basis.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook Read More

  2. New delta variant studies show the pandemic is far from over Read More

  3. Best of San Antonio, Isis Romero: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  4. Daily Beast editor torches Ted Cruz with four words after his rant against Anthony Fauci Read More

  5. Gov. Greg Abbott's border security initiative rolls out with confusion, missteps and a whole lot of state troopers in Val Verde County Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation