Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 6, 2021

New Canopy Hilton hotel holding yoga and cocktail event overlooking San Antonio River

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge Yogis will receive one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK HOTEL
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
  • Yogis will receive one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session.
The new Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk hotel has tapped local instructor Molly Oczkowski for a Wednesday, August 18 event that will combine yoga and cocktails.

Billed as "Asanas and Agave," the gathering will include a 50-minute open-air yoga session on the Otro terrace bar plus one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session. The cantilever area hangs over the San Antonio River and is surrounded by canopies of mature cypress trees.



The $25 session will take get underway at at 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early with their own mat and water. Yogis can reserve spots at the session's Eventbrite page.

Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 123 N. St. Mary's St.

click to enlarge Former Half Moon Power Yoga instructor Molly Oczkowski willed the Asanas and Agave event. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK HOTEL
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
  • Former Half Moon Power Yoga instructor Molly Oczkowski willed the Asanas and Agave event.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A Texas Republican leader who repeatedly mocked masks and vaccines has died of COVID-19 Read More

  2. PETA asks feds to penalize San Antonio lab after 159 of its baboons suffered amputations from frostbite Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Tobin Center launches discount program for active-duty military, veterans Read More

  4. White House says if Gov. Greg Abbott can't lead on COVID-19, he should 'get out of the way' Read More

  5. Isis Romero, 10 p.m. anchor for San Antonio's KSAT 12, announces her firing on Facebook Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation