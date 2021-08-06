Friday, August 6, 2021
New Canopy Hilton hotel holding yoga and cocktail event overlooking San Antonio River
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM
Photo Courtesy Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
Yogis will receive one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session.
The new Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk hotel has tapped local instructor Molly Oczkowski for a Wednesday, August 18 event that will combine yoga and cocktails.
Billed as "Asanas and Agave," the gathering will include a 50-minute open-air yoga session on the Otro terrace bar plus one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session. The cantilever area hangs over the San Antonio River and is surrounded by canopies of mature cypress trees.
The $25 session will take get underway at at 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 10 minutes early with their own mat and water. Yogis can reserve spots at the session's Eventbrite page
Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 123 N. St. Mary's St.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk Hotel
Former Half Moon Power Yoga instructor Molly Oczkowski willed the Asanas and Agave event.
