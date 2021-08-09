Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 9, 2021

Pentagon moves to require COVID-19 vaccines for all members of the military

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge A military medical staffer holds up a vial of COVID-19 vaccine. - DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / FORT HUNTER LIGGETT
  • Department of Defense / Fort Hunter Liggett
  • A military medical staffer holds up a vial of COVID-19 vaccine.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will seek to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all U.S. military service members by mid-September, the New York Times reports, citing a staff memo.

"I want you to know that I will seek the President's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Agency (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first," Austin said in the memo.



The news comes as cases surge again across the United States due to the spread of highly transmissible delta variant. Only 64% of the more than 1.3 million active-duty military members are vaccinated, the Times reports.

San Antonio is home to one of the largest concentrations of military bases in the United States, which is staffed by roughly 80,000 personnel.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ted Cruz calls infrastructure bill 'reckless' days after he pushed to include a pet highway project in it Read More

  2. Gov. Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in Texas schools faces lawsuit, defiance by big-city districts Read More

  3. Democrats who fled Texas sue Gov. Greg Abbott, Speaker Dade Phelan, saying efforts to force their return violate their civil rights Read More

  4. Lauryn Farris, a key advocate for transgender equality in San Antonio, has died Read More

  5. COVID claims a GOP antivaxxer, Patty Mills is gone: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation