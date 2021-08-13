Andrew Dice Clay, School Masks Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Andrew Dice Clay
-
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay was interviewed by the Current prior to his Aug. 12-13 shows at the AT&T Center's Terrace Club.
With so much dysfunction racking the state of Texas right now, people must be looking to escape with laughs.
How else to explain the Current
's most-read story of the week was an interview with standup comedian Andrew Dice Clay, who was booked to play the AT&T Center's newly revamped Terrace Club?
But, apparently not all of our readers were looking for foul-mouthed yucks. Plenty of folks read a story about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (speaking of "yuck") and his effort to shoot down the infrastructure bill at the same time as he worked to tack a highway project benefitting his big donors onto the bill.
See what else you missed — or didn't — as you check out the rest of the Current
's most-read stories of the week.
10. UTSA modifies course delivery, implements mandatory COVID-19 testing for fall semester
9. Lauryn Farris, a key advocate for transgender equality in San Antonio, has died
8. San Antonio and Bexar County sue Gov. Greg Abbott over order banning school mask requirements
7. San Antonio's Northside ISD still isn't requiring masks after the county's court victory over Abbott
6. Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
5. San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees
4. San Antonio's Tobin Entertainment bringing former Verizon Amphitheater back to life as venue
3. Judge sides with San Antonio and Bexar County as they ask to override governor on school masks
2. Ted Cruz calls infrastructure bill 'reckless' days after he pushed to include a pet highway project in it
1. Ahead of San Antonio gigs, Andrew Dice Clay says he's 'grandfathered in' when it comes to cancel culture
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, top stories, top headlines, most read stories, biggest headlines, biggest news, San Antonio news, news roundup, Andrew Dice Clay, comedy, comedian, stand-up comedy, AT&T Center, ATT Center, cancel culture, Ted Cruz, infrastructure bill, reckless, pet project, Tobin Entertainment, Verizon Amphitheater, amphitheater, outdoor venue, Selma, Real Life Amphitheater, UTSA, University of Texas at San Antonio, online courses, COVID-19 testing requirement, Delta variant, vaccinations, coronavirus, COVID-19, college, university, in-person learning, virtual learning, Gov. Greg Abbott, Abbott, masks, face masks, mask mandate, judge, lawsuit, restraining order, Bexar County, masks in schools, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC, CCC Group Inc., construction industry, racial discrimination, workplace discrimination, racial harassment, noose, consent decree, working conditions, Black employees, consent decree, settlement, Texas companies, San Antonio companies, San Antonio vaccination rate, COVID-19 surge, case surge, vaccine rate, vaccine access, Northside ISD, Lauryn Farris, advocate, activism, transgender, Image