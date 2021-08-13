Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 13, 2021

Andrew Dice Clay, School Masks Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 2:21 PM

With so much dysfunction racking the state of Texas right now, people must be looking to escape with laughs.

How else to explain the Current's most-read story of the week was an interview with standup comedian Andrew Dice Clay, who was booked to play the AT&T Center's newly revamped Terrace Club?



But, apparently not all of our readers were looking for foul-mouthed yucks. Plenty of folks read a story about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (speaking of "yuck") and his effort to shoot down the infrastructure bill at the same time as he worked to tack a highway project benefitting his big donors onto the bill.

See what else you missed — or didn't — as you check out the rest of the Current's most-read stories of the week.

10. UTSA modifies course delivery, implements mandatory COVID-19 testing for fall semester

9. Lauryn Farris, a key advocate for transgender equality in San Antonio, has died

8. San Antonio and Bexar County sue Gov. Greg Abbott over order banning school mask requirements

7. San Antonio's Northside ISD still isn't requiring masks after the county's court victory over Abbott

6. Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.

5. San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees

4. San Antonio's Tobin Entertainment bringing former Verizon Amphitheater back to life as venue

3. Judge sides with San Antonio and Bexar County as they ask to override governor on school masks

2. Ted Cruz calls infrastructure bill 'reckless' days after he pushed to include a pet highway project in it

1. Ahead of San Antonio gigs, Andrew Dice Clay says he's 'grandfathered in' when it comes to cancel culture

