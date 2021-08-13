Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

Surge in calls amid current COVID wave ties up San Antonio EMS units for 26 minutes on Thursday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio Fire Department vehicles respond to an emergency call last year. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / San Antonio Fire Department
  • San Antonio Fire Department vehicles respond to an emergency call last year.
All of San Antonio's available EMS units were tied up for 26 minutes on Thursday due to a surge in 911 calls for COVID-19 and other emergencies, KSAT reports.

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said all 39 available units were in use for that nearly half-hour period, according to the TV station. San Antonio Fire Department officials said they were able to answer and respond to all 911 calls during that time, but some callers' transports to local hospitals may have been delayed.




“We can’t transport any emergency medical calls, whether it’s COVID or not, whether it’s someone who’s vaccinated or not," Walsh said, according to KSAT. "That means we’re not transporting heart attacks, traffic accidents or any other sort of medical call. So it is critical."

The revelation is another alarming sign of the strain the delta variant is putting on local hospitals and first responders.

Bexar County hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit 1,267 Thursday, an increase from the 1,242 reported on Tuesday.

At present, 64% of the eligible population in Bexar County has been fully vaccinated, according to local officials.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Northside ISD still isn't requiring masks after the county's court victory over Abbott Read More

  2. Analysis: Abbott's mishandling of COVID-19 may become his biggest liability — if Dems seize on it Read More

  3. San Antonio-based company will pay out $420,000 over alleged harassment of Black employees Read More

  4. 'I am frightened by what is coming': Texas hospitals could soon be overwhelmed by COVID-19 caseload, officials say Read More

  5. Texas Senate outlasts 15-hour filibuster by Sen. Carol Alvarado to pass GOP voting-restrictions bill Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation