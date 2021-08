Three dead, two wounded following early Sunday shooting at East San Antonio sports bar

click image Facebook / Boom Boom Sports Bar

An as-yet identified man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of East San Antonio’s Boom Boom Sports Bar following an argument, according to police.The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14 at Boom Boom Sports Bar, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told news site KENS5 Investigators said an altercation started inside the bar, and one man involved in the scuffle left to retrieve a rifle. He returned, opening fire and striking five people with bullets. One woman and one man were pronounced dead on scene, while the other three were transported in critical condition to a local hospital.As of press time, authorities have not yet released details about the suspect.Police are also investigating whether the bar, located 1621 S. New Braunfels Ave., was operating after hours.