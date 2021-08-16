Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 16, 2021

Three dead, two wounded following early Sunday shooting at East San Antonio sports bar

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 9:53 AM

click image An as-yet identified man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of East San Antonio’s Boom Boom Sports Bar. - FACEBOOK / BOOM BOOM SPORTS BAR
  • Facebook / Boom Boom Sports Bar
  • An as-yet identified man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of East San Antonio’s Boom Boom Sports Bar.
An as-yet identified man fatally shot three people and wounded two others outside of East San Antonio’s Boom Boom Sports Bar following an argument, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14 at Boom Boom Sports Bar, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told news site KENS5.



Investigators said an altercation started inside the bar, and one man involved in the scuffle left to retrieve a rifle. He returned, opening fire and striking five people with bullets. One woman and one man were pronounced dead on scene, while the other three were transported in critical condition to a local hospital.
As of press time, authorities have not yet released details about the suspect.

Police are also investigating whether the bar, located 1621 S. New Braunfels Ave., was operating after hours.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Greg Abbott's $250 million in funding for a border wall likely to get him 20 miles, report suggests Read More

  2. San Antonio and Bexar County win court victory over governor, upholding school mask mandates Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. San Antonio ISD will require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Read More

  5. State authorities request five morgue trailers to station in San Antonio as COVID-19 deaths rise Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation