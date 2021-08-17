Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

San Antonio ISD will require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM

SAISD is believed to be the first large school district in Texas that's requiring vaccinations from its staff, the Texas Tribune reports. - SAN ANTONIO ISD | FACEBOOK
  • San Antonio ISD | Facebook
  • SAISD is believed to be the first large school district in Texas that's requiring vaccinations from its staff, the Texas Tribune reports.
San Antonio ISD will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, district Superintendent Pedro Martinez told the Express-News.

SAISD appears to be the first large Texas school district to make employee vaccinations mandatory, according to the Texas Tribune.



District workers who haven't yet received their shots are expected to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, the Express-News reports.

While SAISD will make exemptions for religious beliefs or medical reasons, Martinez told the newspaper he's prepared to “talk to employees about potential separation” if they fail to meet the deadline without an exemption.

Martinez's order comes as Gov. Greg Abbott battles with municipalities including San Antonio and several school districts over whether they can implement their own rules — such as mask and vaccine mandates — to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“For us, it is about safety and stability in our classrooms,” Martinez said. “We cannot afford to have threats to those two goals.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Greg Abbott's $250 million in funding for a border wall likely to get him 20 miles, report suggests Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio and Bexar County win court victory over governor, upholding school mask mandates Read More

  4. State authorities request five morgue trailers to station in San Antonio as COVID-19 deaths rise Read More

  5. Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders, but San Antonio will still require them in schools Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation