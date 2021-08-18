Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

San Antonio Metro Health doctor says COVID crisis could stretch for a year without rise in vaccinations

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge A San Antonio resident receives a shot at a vaccination site. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A San Antonio resident receives a shot at a vaccination site.
Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo warned during Tuesday night's city and county COVID-19 briefing that if vaccination rates and mask use don't improve, residents could be in for a long haul in dealing with the virus.

"Do we want to be in this for another few months? Or do we want to be in the pandemic for another year or more?" she said. "A lot of it depends on how much we get vaccinated now and take these measures, like wearing a mask. If we get to where another variant goes free the way the delta variant has with the number of unvaccinated people we have, this is not going to end anytime soon.”



During the briefing, local officials also repeated warnings that children are more susceptible to the delta variant, noting that 24 of the 209 people admitted to local hospitals over the past 24 hours to treat COVID-19 infections were children.

As of Tuesday, the seven-day moving average for Bexar County cases was 1,628. The city also reported 45 additional deaths during the past seven days.

The briefing occurred shortly after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has issued orders banning mask and vaccination mandates, issued a news release revealing he'd tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Greg Abbott's $250 million in funding for a border wall likely to get him 20 miles, report suggests Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio ISD will require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 Read More

  4. San Antonio and Bexar County win court victory over governor, upholding school mask mandates Read More

  5. State authorities request five morgue trailers to station in San Antonio as COVID-19 deaths rise Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation