Texas school district finds the perfect loophole for requiring masks in class: its dress code

A Paris ISD teacher and students wear masks during a presentation in March.
While San Antonio and other Texas municipalities duke it out in court
with Gov. Greg Abbott over his refusal to allow schools to issue mask mandates, a district in Northeast Texas has taken another tack — finding a loophole.
On Tuesday, the Paris Independent School District announced that it will require face masks as a part of its dress code, according to The Paris News
.
Eschewing the time-honored tradition of terrorizing kids for having the gall to wear spaghetti straps, the district will use its dress code to enforce the pandemic safety measure. Masks have been shown to reduce transmission of the virus, for which children under 12 still can't be vaccinated.
"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," Paris ISD stated in a press release quoted by The Paris News
.
"Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority."
According to The Paris News
, the dress code change is not permanent, and the district will revisit the measure at each monthly board meeting.
