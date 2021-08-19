Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

When asked, Texans tend to round down the number of sexual partners they've had, survey says

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM

click image Texans tend to downplay their number of sexual partners. - PEXELS / DEON BLACK
  • Pexels / Deon Black
  • Texans tend to downplay their number of sexual partners.
New York-based Bespoke Surgical has released results of a survey showing how truthful Americans are — broken down by state — about the number of sexual partners they've had in their lifetime.

Turns out, Texans fib when it comes to sharing their naughty numbers.



The survey found that Texas residents have boned an average of 14 folks, though, they tend to round that total down to 10 when people ask. Nationally, the average person has slept with 15 partners and rounds it down to nine.

“Although we live in a time where many sexual taboos are diminishing, there is still a certain level of attention paid to the number of sexual partners one has had,” Bespoke Surgical founder Dr. Evan Goldstein said in the report.

The surgical practice surveyed 3,000 Americans and asked them to dish on the actual number of sexual partners they’ve had versus the number they admit to when questioned. It also surveyed perceptions of high and low numbers of sexual partners, experiences where respondents have felt pressured to lie and the appropriate time to discuss sexual history in a relationship.

The poll also explored how Americans define sex.

For 56.8% of respondents, only penetrative sex qualifies as a sexual experience that adds to their number, while 43.2% count both non-penetrative and penetrative encounters towards the total. Additionally, 15.7% of the respondents don't tally a hookup if they don't orgasm, and 12.9% simply don't bother to keep a running list of sexual partners.

Interestingly, Americans are literally all over the map when it comes to their number of sexual partners.

Respondents in Washington state had the most sexual partners in the country, boasting a state average of 55, double the partners of those in No. 2 Connecticut. States with the highest number of sexual partners also include Bible Belt mainstays Arkansas (No. 5) and Georgia (No. 6).

Florida — where it frankly gets too hot to touch, let alone do the nasty — landed at No. 10 with people reportedly knocking boots with an average of 15 different partners.

