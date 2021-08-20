Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Abbot Positive for COVID, Mask Mandate Court Battle: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge Amid his fight against mask mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 this week. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Amid his fight against mask mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Gov. Greg Abbott's game of hardball with San Antonio and other Texas municipalities as they issued mask mandates to contain the spread of COVID-19 was the big story this week.

That is, until Abbott revealed that he himself had tested positive for the virus he repeatedly assured us that Texans had "mastered the safe practices" to avoid contracting. Indeed, two of the Current's most-read stories of the week — those slotting in at No. 1 and No. 6 — pertained to the governor's diagnosis.



Read on to find out what else readers clicked on this week, Abbott-related and not.

10. Three dead, two wounded following early Sunday shooting at East San Antonio sports bar

9. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz accuses Biden White House of 'persecuting' some Capitol insurrectionists

8. Analysis: Abbott's mishandling of COVID-19 may become his biggest liability — if Dems seize on it

7. Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts mask orders, but San Antonio will still require them in schools

6. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19

5. Texas school district finds the perfect loophole for requiring masks in class: its dress code

4. As COVID surges, Texas Attorney General asks people to rat out municipalities requiring masks

3. San Antonio and Bexar County win court victory over governor, upholding school mask mandates

2. Greg Abbott's $250 million in funding for a border wall likely to get him 20 miles, report suggests

1. ICU doctor says Gov. Abbott's reaction to COVID diagnosis shows he's 'scared' of virus he downplaysE

