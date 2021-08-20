Friday, August 20, 2021
San Antonio's North East ISD votes to require masks in all of its schools
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / North East ISD
-
NEISD's board voted to require masks on its campuses after hearing from 100 speakers at a Thursday emergency meeting.
North East Independent School District's board voted Thursday to make masks mandatory on its campuses for up to six weeks and allowed the possibility of keeping the rule in place longer.
The move makes NEISD the latest San Antonio school district to require students and staff to wear masks to curb the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Its new rule goes into effect Monday.
The vote took place at an emergency meeting and followed input from roughly 100 speakers, according to the Express-News
.
Gov. Greg Abbott last month issued an order barring local entities such as school boards from issuing mask mandates. However, districts and municipalities across the state have challenged that order.
On Monday, San Antonio won a temporary injunction
from a Bexar County district judge that allows its health officials to continue mask requirements in schools and municipal buildings.
On Thursday, the Texas Supreme Court maintained
— at least for now — a Travis County judge's temporary restraining order on Abbott's rule against mask mandates.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: North East Independent School District, NEISD, San Antonio, school board, mask mandate, mask requirement, faculty, staff, students, Gov. Greg Abbott, lawsuits, court cases, Texas Supreme Court, Bexar County, restraining orders, board meeting, COVID-19, covid, delta variant, pandemic, coronavirus, Image