Sunday, August 22, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Posted By on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 at 7:53 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, four days after a positive diagnosis. - TEXAS TRIBUNE / SOPHIE PARK
  • Texas Tribune / Sophie Park
  • Gov. Greg Abbott said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, four days after a positive diagnosis.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has now tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive for the virus.

“I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one.”

Abbott said he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors and that the first lady, Cecilia Abbott, continues to test negative.

Abbott contracted the virus as the pandemic surges across Texas, with new cases and hospitalizations increasing to levels not seen since the wave in the winter, and the state nearing its previous pandemic peak.

The governor received Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive. He said in the video statement he would continue working to open additional antibody therapy centers across the state. Texas recently opened nine antibody infusion centers statewide in an effort to reserve hospital capacity for the most serious cases and prevent hospitalizations. 

Regeneron antibodies are recommended to treat “mild to moderate COVID-19” for people 12 years and older who have tested positive and “are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19.”

When Abbott announced he tested positive, he said he was not experiencing any symptoms. He did not say whether he experienced any symptoms throughout the past four days.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

