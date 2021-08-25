Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Analysis: Embattled Texas AG Ken Paxton's own office declares him innocent. Who cares?

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded, making him a prime target for a primary challenge. - COURTESY PHOTO / KEN PAXTON
  • Courtesy Photo / Ken Paxton
  • Texas AG Ken Paxton's legal woes have compounded, making him a prime target for a primary challenge.
Texans concerned about graft and corruption can officially breathe easy. Or so report staffers employed by embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Tuesday afternoon, the office of Paxton — a second-term Republican at the center of whistleblower suits and a reported FBI investigation — issued a 374-page report declaring the boss man innocent of a raft of troubling allegations by his former top aides.



In case you need a refresher, seven key Paxton aides last fall accused him of taking bribes and abusing his office to help out real estate developer Nate Paul, a campaign donor. Among other things, they charged that Paul also gave a job to a woman with whom Paxton allegedly carried on an affair.

All those aides have since departed — either fired or pressured to resign, according to news reports. Four have since hit Paxton with a whistleblower suit alleging they were wrongfully terminated.

But not according to the new report from the AG's office. The document maintains there were no favors between Paxton and Paul.

“AG Paxton’s actions were lawful, and consistent with his legal duties and prior actions taken by Attorneys General of Texas,” the report states. “AG Paxton committed no crime.”

Understandably, the whistleblowers begged to differ in a statement their attorneys supplied the Texas Tribune.

“Notably, whoever in Paxton’s office wrote this report was not willing to put their name on it. Of course, the one-sided internal report is full of half-truths, outright lies, and glaring omissions,” the statement read. “It is a half-baked self-exoneration by Paxton, who continues to use taxpayer dollars to delay and hide from simple document requests and depositions and pay private lawyers to keep the federal investigation quiet. The truth will come out, but you won’t get it from Ken Paxton.”

Who's right? The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they do turn. And as they do, Texans will get their answer.

In the meantime, the report from Paxton's office is unlikely to hold much weight in the courts, and it's unlikely the FBI gives a wet shit. The document isn't going to help Paxton as he faces a separate felony securities fraud indictment that's dragged out in court for years.

And it remains to be seen just how much credence Texas voters are likely to give the office's glowing character reference as Paxton heads into election season.

The AG faces Republican primary challenges from both Land Commissioner George P. Bush and Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who clearly smell blood in the water. During the June kickoff for Bush's campaign, it was clear just where he thought Paxton's weaknesses lie.

"Enough is enough, Ken," Bush said. "You've brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. And as a career politician for 20 years, it's time for you to go."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  2. Abbott asks Texas Supreme Court to strike down ruling protecting San Antonio's school mask mandate Read More

  3. Battling the Infodemic: As online disinformation snowballs, how do we avoid being crushed? Read More

  4. New report shows people in their 20s make up the largest share of San Antonio COVID-19 cases Read More

  5. ICU doctor says Gov. Abbott's reaction to COVID diagnosis shows he's 'scared' of virus he downplays Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation