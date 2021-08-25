Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

San Antonio's Alamo Colleges forgiving $2.3 million in student fees due to the pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge Palo Alto College is one of Alamo Colleges District's five local campuses. - TWITTER / @ALAMOCOLLEGES1
  • Twitter / @AlamoColleges1
  • Palo Alto College is one of Alamo Colleges District's five local campuses.
Officials with Alamo Colleges said Wednesday that the five-campus district will forgive tuition and fee balances for eligible students due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

The district will use federal pandemic recovery aid to forgive student balances accrued from March 23, 2020 through June 8 of this year. Those balances total $2.28 million and will affect 4,389 students, a district spokesperson told TV station KSAT.



“Our entire Alamo Colleges District family has demonstrated great resilience over the last 18 months," Alamo Colleges’ Chancellor Mike Flores said in a news release. "With the support of this federal emergency aid, our goal is to remove any barriers that may be keeping students from continuing their pursuit of higher education and a brighter future."

Alamo Colleges District's community colleges have a total enrollment of nearly 100,000 students.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  2. Abbott asks Texas Supreme Court to strike down ruling protecting San Antonio's school mask mandate Read More

  3. Battling the Infodemic: As online disinformation snowballs, how do we avoid being crushed? Read More

  4. New report shows people in their 20s make up the largest share of San Antonio COVID-19 cases Read More

  5. Allen West, GOP candidate for governor, calls wife’s DWI arrest in Dallas 'insidious' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation