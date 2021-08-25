Wednesday, August 25, 2021
San Antonio's Alamo Colleges forgiving $2.3 million in student fees due to the pandemic

By Sanford Nowlin

Officials with Alamo Colleges said Wednesday
that the five-campus district will forgive tuition and fee balances for eligible students due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The district will use federal pandemic recovery aid to forgive student balances accrued from March 23, 2020 through June 8 of this year. Those balances total $2.28 million and will affect 4,389 students, a district spokesperson told TV station KSAT
.
“Our entire Alamo Colleges District family has demonstrated great resilience over the last 18 months," Alamo Colleges’ Chancellor Mike Flores said in a news release. "With the support of this federal emergency aid, our goal is to remove any barriers that may be keeping students from continuing their pursuit of higher education and a brighter future."
Alamo Colleges District's community colleges have a total enrollment of nearly 100,000 students.
