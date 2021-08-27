Friday, August 27, 2021
San Antonio marketing firm to donate new website to a local nonprofit via citywide contest
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM
SA-based marketing firm Core Creative will gift an area non-profit a brand-new website.
SA-based full-service marketing firm Core Creative will mark its 10th anniversary in business with a community-wide contest wherein a local nonprofit organization can win a brand-new website — a service the firm says is typically valued at over $10,000.
“We are proud to have been a part of so many important projects throughout the years, and we look forward to many more successful years serving small and medium size businesses and organizations,” Core Creative founder and marketing director Katie Rogers said in a release.
“There is no better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary than giving back to a deserving non-profit that works tirelessly to make our community a better place.”
The team at Core Creative will take online nominations of area nonprofits from September 1-15, and the winner will be announced at the end of September. To be eligible, the nonprofit must be designated as a 501c3 organization and be headquartered in or service Bexar County or a contiguous county.
To nominate a nonprofit, folks can visit the Core Creative website
.
