Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 27, 2021

San Antonio marketing firm to donate new website to a local nonprofit via citywide contest

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 11:42 AM

click image SA-based marketing firm Core Creative will gift an area non-profit a brand-new website. - INSTAGRAM / WEARECORECREATIVE
  • Instagram / wearecorecreative
  • SA-based marketing firm Core Creative will gift an area non-profit a brand-new website.
SA-based full-service marketing firm Core Creative will mark its 10th anniversary in business with a community-wide contest wherein a local nonprofit organization can win a brand-new website — a service the firm says is typically valued at over $10,000.

“We are proud to have been a part of so many important projects throughout the years, and we look forward to many more successful years serving small and medium size businesses and organizations,” Core Creative founder and marketing director Katie Rogers said in a release.



“There is no better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary than giving back to a deserving non-profit that works tirelessly to make our community a better place.”

The team at Core Creative will take online nominations of area nonprofits from September 1-15, and the winner will be announced at the end of September. To be eligible, the nonprofit must be designated as a 501c3 organization and be headquartered in or service Bexar County or a contiguous county.

To nominate a nonprofit, folks can visit the Core Creative website.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts San Antonio mask mandate for public schools Read More

  2. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  3. Gov. Greg Abbott bans mandates on COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have full FDA approval Read More

  4. New report shows people in their 20s make up the largest share of San Antonio COVID-19 cases Read More

  5. San Antonio's Alamo Colleges forgiving $2.3 million in student fees due to the pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation