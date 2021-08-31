San Antonio Food Bank sends its first supply truck to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida relief

click to enlarge Instagram / San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank sent the first truckload of aid to Louisiana on Tuesday, with more planned in the coming days and weeks.

Our community has been heroic in its volunteerism during the pandemic," Cooper added. "I have total faith that together we can rally to help our neighbors in Louisiana when needed."





The San Antonio Food Bank on Tuesday is sending its first truckload of food and supplies to Louisiana to support those affected by Hurricane Ida.In partnership with Feeding America, the local food bank is joining others from around the country in providing nutrition, water and cleaning supplies to parishes across the state. The aid effort will continue over the upcoming weeks."We are preparing multiple trucks to Louisiana over the coming days. Our first truck rolls out today and is being packed at this very moment," Food Bank President and CEO Eric Cooper said in a statement.The San Antonio Food Bank has not called for local volunteer support or donations yet. However, it may do so in response to changes in the situation on the ground.