Massive LEGO Brick Battle of the Alamo exhibit opens this weekend at the San Antonio landmark

A LEGO recreation of Battle of the Alamo will open September 3.

Downtown San Antonio's most-visited historical site will soon have another draw to offer: a massive model of the Alamo fort made with more than 50,000 LEGO bricks.Built by brickmaster Adam Bell, the 63-square-foot model is a recreation of the site's 1836 footprint. To be as accurate as possible, he used research and artwork from acclaimed Alamo artist Mark Lemon and historical illustrator Gary Zaboly. Bell also enlisted the help of a toy builder to create custom weapons and figures that accurately represent the time period.Friday, September 3 marks the debut of the model, which is free to view. It will be displayed in the Crockett Building across from the Alamo grounds from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021."I've always been fascinated by the story of the Alamo defenders and their sacrifice, and my wife has always had a great interest in Texas history, which we've tried to foster the same interest in our two children," Bell said in a release."When we last visited with our boys back in 2017, we knew then that we had to build a model of the Alamo as a family. We're honored to be able to share our work with the countless visitors who come to the Alamo and to help not just our children, but people from all around the world learn about Texas history with this exhibit.”