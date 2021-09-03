Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Teachers catching COVID, Sorry Antivaxxer: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge This week, all kindergarten teachers at Comal ISD's Kinder Ranch Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. - FACEBOOK / CISD KINDER RANCH ELEMENTARY
  • Facebook / CISD Kinder Ranch Elementary
  • This week, all kindergarten teachers at Comal ISD's Kinder Ranch Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
With Texas still in the throes of COVID-19 crisis, it should come as little surprise that the coronavirus was the source of many of this week's top headlines.

The most-read articles in the Current this week covered the San Antonio archdiocese putting the kibosh on exemption letters for COVID vaccines, a website chronicling preventable COVID deaths and the news that all the kindergarten teachers at a local elementary school have tested positive for the virus.



Other topics Current readers keyed in on include the Alamo's debut of a gigantic LEGO model of the historic landmark, a new, LGBTQ-inclusive waxing salon and the appearance of John Wayne's daughter at a special event at the Briscoe Museum this weekend.

Enjoy the long weekend — and catch up on this week's top stories while you relax.

10. Tobin Center and Jazz, TX team up for charity boxing event assisting uninsured San Antonio musicians

9. John Wayne's daughter Aissa gives insight into growing up with The Duke at the Briscoe this weekend

8. Back in the Saddle: Beloved local designer Agosto Cuellar returns to retail with new Blue Star boutique

7. San Antonio Zoo will soon begin vaccinating animals against COVID-19

6. San Antonio will delay start of its $154 million job-training program until next year

5. LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing chain LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio location

4. Massive LEGO Brick Battle of the Alamo exhibit opens this weekend at the San Antonio landmark

3. Archdiocese of San Antonio says it won't grant exemption letters to those who won't get vaccinated

2. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths

1. All kindergarten teachers at a North San Antonio elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19

