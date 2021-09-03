Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 3, 2021

TikTok user shares script to troll the shit out of Texas anti-abortion group's anonymous tip site

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge TikToker Sean Black explains how to flood Texas Right to Life's tip site with fake information. - SCREEN CAPTURE / TIKTOK @BLACK_MADNESS21
  • Screen Capture / TikTok @black_madness21
  • TikToker Sean Black explains how to flood Texas Right to Life's tip site with fake information.
Texas Right to Life's website requesting anonymous tips about people violating Texas' radical six-week abortion ban, is meeting even more online resistance.

After pro-choice advocates urged people to push back against Texas Right to Life's effort to turn reproductive health into a thoughtcrime by submitting fake tips, an online activist created computer code to quickly and easily input false data into the site.



In a TikTok video, Sean Black — who goes by the handle "black_madness21"  — said his script uploaded some 300 entries before the site banned his IP address.

Black's creation is an iOS shortcut that users of Apple devices can download t0 automatically fill data into the site's form. The script grabs a random Texas city, county and zip code, making it harder for the site's operator to sniff out the fake submissions.

"To me the McCarthyism-era tactics of turning neighbors against each other over a bill I feel is a violation of Roe v. Wade is unacceptable," Black told the tech site Motherboard in an email. "There are people on TikTok using their platform to educate and do their part. I believe this is me doing mine."

A Texas Right to Life spokeswoman told USA Today her group anticipated trolls trying to crash its party and disputed online claims that activists had caused the site to fail.

"Yes, pro-abortion advocates have been trying to crash the site for over a week and have failed," Texas Right to Life's Kimberlyn Schwartz said in an email to the newspaper. "You might see some people online saying it crashed, but that's not true. They can't access it because their IPs are getting blocked."

According to Motherboard, Texas Right to Life tried to slow down the trolling by adding a captcha, which (theoretically) requires a live human being to type in a string of characters before accessing the form.

Undaunted, Black told the site he's now exploring a workaround.

"While I feel its best to not reveal how I intend on dealing with this hurdle, I will say I am working on a solution."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All kindergarten teachers at a North San Antonio elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  2. Texas Right to Life sets up site asking for anonymous tips on people who get or offer abortions Read More

  3. LGBTQ-inclusive speed-waxing chain LunchboxWax has opened its first San Antonio location Read More

  4. Site compiles stories of outspoken anti-vaxxers, including Texans, who died preventable COVID deaths Read More

  5. President Joe Biden says Texas’ new abortion law 'unleashes unconstitutional chaos' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation