Friday, September 10, 2021

Texas' abortion ban, Satanic Temple: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

It's hard to imagine a news story more alarming than the passage of Texas' new abortion law, which amounts to an almost complete ban on the procedure many thought safe under Roe v. Wade.

Compounding the concern, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a suit seeking to block the law while its legality is determined in court. It's also an open question whether the Justice Department's challenge to the legislation will be effective.



Little surprise then the that blow Texas' Republican leadership dealt to women's choice was the subject of six of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week.

10. Notorious comedian Carlos Mencia comes to San Antonio for four nights of stand-up

9. Ahead of San Antonio show, Paula Poundstone talks about creating comedy to help people cope

8. Fearing lawsuits, Planned Parenthood's three San Antonio abortion sites halt the procedure

7. Texas site asking for anonymous tips on abortion providers is down after companies refuse to host it

6. Abbott's rape quote is par for the course: 10 more stupid, offensive statements from Texas' governor

5. Deep Culture: If you’re new to San Antonio, these locations and events can get you off the River Walk

4. Cosmic Road Trip: Located west of San Antonio, the White Shaman is an overlooked Texas marvel

3. TikTok user shares script to troll the shit out of Texas anti-abortion group's anonymous tip site

2. AT&T and other corporations funneled millions to lawmakers behind Texas' abortion ban

1. The Satanic Temple begins legal maneuver to skirt Texas' new abortion ban

