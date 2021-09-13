Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 13, 2021

Padre Island beaches close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas' arrival on Texas Coast

Posted By on Mon, Sep 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM

click image The Padre Island National Seashore has temporarily closed. - UNSPLASH / BENIGNO HOYUELA
  • Unsplash / Benigno Hoyuela
  • The Padre Island National Seashore has temporarily closed.
The Padre Island National Seashore has closed temporarily ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas hitting the Texas coast.

Officials took to social media Sunday afternoon to alert potential beachgoers to the closure. The storm is expected to approach the middle Texas coast Tuesday.



San Antonio TV station KSAT reports that Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for South Padre Island and Corpus Christi. In addition, Tropical Storm Watches extend to much of the rest of the Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston area.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

